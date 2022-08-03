‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Leftovers lay the groundwork to flip some votes

After the hysterical lead-up to Monday’s Veto ceremony, Tuesday in the “Big Brother 24” house was relatively low-key with some soft game-planning and a showmance in full bloom.

Yes, Kylyssa are officially a thing now. Kyle finally gave in to Alyssa‘s advances late Sunday night and they kissed. And he’s got it bad for her, cam-talking on Tuesday about how he doesn’t know what to because he didn’t want to be in a showmance but he really likes her and she’s really hot. He said he’s committed to The Leftovers and will be evicting Nicole this week, but the longer Alyssa stays and the closer they get, things might get complicated for him. He also started thinking about the endgame and how Monte, Joseph and Taylor could win (read: beat him), so he’d rather go to the end with Michael, Brittany and Turner.

The rest of The Leftovers started trying to flip votes for their side. They want to protect themselves going forward so they’d rather have a landslide vote to boot Nicole on Thursday, which means convincing Jasmine, Alyssa and Indy to flip as Terrance is already siding with them. Taylor made pitches to Jasmine and Alyssa, telling the latter that she’d like to join her and Indy’s besties pair if she stays. She told Alyssa that would guarantee Alyssa’s safety because Taylor would be evicted if they were nominated, but really, we all know this is so The Leftovers can be insulated with non-Leftovers besties. Jasmine seems the most amenable to booting Nicole at the moment, especially because she doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of the vote again. Brittany and Michael also did their part to work Jasmine, telling her they too want to vote with the house and Nicole is a bigger threat. Alyssa also wants to vote with the house, so if Jasmine flips, Alyssa will likely join her.

Nicole also did the rounds, asking Brittany and Michael if she could join their besties pair if she stays and feeding them more ret-cons and BS. She and Daniel still believe they have the numbers for Nicole. They have figured out there’s an alliance on the other side, but still haven’t realized Kyle is one of the members. So close, yet so far. “There is no doubt there is a huge alliance, a six person alliance. It’s a 5-5 split and Monte is going to have to show his cards. He is going to keep Taylor and then there is going to be this stupid rumor Nicole was backstabbing and talking sh– on me,” Daniel cam-talked before threatening to call everyone out at a house meeting if Nicole leaves. Please do it.

Nicole is still set to walk out the door on Thursday, but if The Leftovers keep up their magic, the vote may be 9-1.

