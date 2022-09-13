‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Turner and Brittany try to clear the air

It was another long and chatty day on Monday in the “Big Brother 24” house. After the Veto ceremony, during which Monte put up Taylor in Brittany‘s place as planned, Brittany tried to mend some fences for her endgame.

She first sat down with Turner and he explained that he spilled about their bathroom convo and her final two pitch last week because he knew that she had been pushing for Michael to target him. He felt Brittany was playing him and half-apologized, adding that he doesn’t take it personally. Brittany tried to pin this on Michael and how it was all his fault somehow. She is not a great liar when she’s confronted with her own lies or double-dealing. She hopes things can be fixed between them because she knows Monte no longer trusts her. Then she told Turner she knows that he has a deal with Monte to evict Alyssa this week and confirmed that’s her vote as well. He asked her not to tell Alyssa yet.

Brittany followed that up with check-ins with Alyssa, who told her that Michael warned her about Brittany’s multiple deals and said that she’s lying about her career, and Taylor, who said she’d take Brittany over Turner or Monte to final two. Brittany then cam-talked her frustrations that Michael would out her secret like that and regrets telling him about her career. It’s hilarious how so many of them thing it’s such a big deal to hide what their real job is, especially at this point. None of them are going to care she’s a hypnotherapist when she’s been doing sessions with them all summer. Brittany also said that she knows Turner is lying to her and he wouldn’t have her back. Not wrong, although, again, all of them should be taking Brittany to final two because she won’t beat them.

The day ended with Turner — he who didn’t want Alyssa to find out she’s leaving yet — slipping up and telling her she’s going to jury. Smooth. So now Alyssa basically knows. How she’ll campaign is the question, though the chances of anything changing are slim.

#bb24 turner slips up and tells alyssa shes going to jury 😬 pic.twitter.com/AQNNVXsdiC — BB Lion🦁#bb24👓 (@BBLionOteV) September 13, 2022

