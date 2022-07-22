‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The Week 3 HOH seeks revenge with a new twist in play

It didn’t air live, but Pooch was indeed evicted from the “Big Brother 24” house on Thursday, and the vote was unanimous. Woof. (The eviction will air Sunday at 8/7c as a two-hour episode.) But he shall be avenged (possibly) because Turner is the new HOH, although a new twist might complicate his plans.

The besties twist has finally been introduced after the show delayed it last week due to Paloma‘s withdrawal. Everyone remaining now is in pairs and though it’s unclear how long the twist will last, it will be more than one week. The pairs are: Turner and Jasmine; Ameerah and Terrance; Brittany and Michael; Daniel and Kyle; Alyssa and Indy; Joseph and Monte; and Nicole and Taylor.

The twist already got off on the wrong foot because the houseguests got to choose their partner. Just… why? If this twist must happen, make it random. It also stifles the game because no one can really make the moves they want. But because Turner is HOH, Jasmine is also safe for the week. Turner will nominate one pair. The whole pair will come off the block if one of them wins Veto and Turner will have to name another pair. Unclear how the voting will work (imagine if two people vote in the DR at once).

Turner’s mission for the week is to target whoever planted the seed to evict Pooch. Technically, that was Pooch himself since he volunteered to go on the block. The easy target is Taylor, of course, and that’s basically what everyone wants again. Nicole was one of the first people eliminated from the HOH comp and said she, knowing she has the votes to stay, picked Taylor so Taylor could be the target. Ironically, Joseph, aka Pooch’s closest ally whom Pooch thought had blabbed about Oasis, is the only one with enough clarity to point out that if Turner is out for revenge, Taylor is not the one responsible for his eviction. “Taylor isn’t going to be enough because that wasn’t Taylor’s fault,” he told Monte after he suggested her. You know what’s going to happen is everyone will just now blame Taylor for it. Other options bandied about were backdooring Taylor (and Nicole) by putting up Michael and Brittany first. Turner and Brittany do have a deal, but it’s obvious his boys come first. Brittany would be the backup if

Turner’s nomination plans were still up in the air by the end of the night, but Taylor is once again the default house target. Rinse and repeat.

