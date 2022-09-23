‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: Turner and Taylor finally talk endgame after Part 1 of the final HOH

Monte and Taylor talked about kicking Turner‘s ass in the final HOH, but he has kicked theirs so far. Turner won Part 1 on Thursday night, advancing him straight into Part 3.

The comp involved spinning that Turner thought Taylor would win and for which Monte was too big. Part 1 is endurance, so arguably this was Taylor’s comp to lose since she won the wall comp. Turner had also previously mentioned that he’d do poorly with spinning, so he was surprised he won.

For the first time in, well, ever, Turner and Taylor discussed the endgame together. The whole conversation was just them attempting to convince each other to take the other to final two and tiptoeing around it. They also should’ve had this conversation earlier. Turner thinks he would lose to both Monte and Taylor because of his terrible jury management. Taylor told him that Michael would vote for him and that Brittany has thought he would win. She said he would get all the votes Monte would. Turner disagreed because he thinks Monte is loved by the jury whereas he blew the social component by betraying his allies. He thinks he’ll only have Kyle’s vote and not any of the women’s (definitely not Jasmine‘s), to which Taylor said he would have Brittany’s if he cut Monte.

Turner said Taylor or Joseph will win America’s Favorite Player and that Taylor could win that and the game because of her story. She said she could win AFP but not the game because the jury might think she got carried. They’re both just out here underselling their threat levels and it is very funny, though it is true that Turner may have burned too many bridges socially. Taylor also told Turner that Brittany finally ‘fessed up to voting her out before Thursday’s eviction and admitted that she did question whether Turner was telling the truth.

So now Taylor and Monte will face off in Part 2 on Friday, with the winner duking it out against Turner in Part 3 live on Sunday’s finale to become the final HOH.

