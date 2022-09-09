‘Big Brother 24’s’ Terrance: I ‘absolutely’ would have worked with Taylor until the end

DJ Showtime’s set has ended on “Big Brother 24.” After surviving the block four times, Terrance Higgins was the first evictee on Thursday’s double eviction, getting bounced by a vote of 4-0. His fate was sealed once Michael won his record-breaking sixth Veto of the season and did not use it, upholding his promise to Turner last week not to target him. Terrance took a rather unconventional approach in his campaign, telling Michael that he would disparage him to the jury if he targeted him, but Michael remained unbothered.

Below, Terrance explains why he took the hostile route and if he would’ve really worked with Taylor as he had pitched.

Gold Derby: You attempted to bridge the gap with Taylor this week. Why didn’t you try to work with her earlier?

Terrance: It was hard for me to work with her earlier because we were on two different sides of the house and the people that I was working with, in a sense, just didn’t have any love for Taylor.

Gold Derby: Would you have actually worked with Taylor and Monte had she agreed to your idea?

Terrance: Absolutely. And I would’ve loved it. I thought we would’ve been a formidable team to go against at the end part of the game.

SEE ‘Big Brother 24’s’ Kyle: ‘I made some generalized thoughts that were definitely unfounded’

Gold Derby: You threatened to poison the jury against Michael. Why was that your approach instead of trying to make a deal?

Terrance: I just was still feeling that it was 100 percent gameplay how [Michael and Brittany] brought the information [about Kyle], so in retrospect, I should’ve just tried to make a deal with Michael.

Gold Derby: Last week, you said Joseph should’ve still been there instead of Kyle. What would you have done differently during Dyre Fest?

Terrance: Ah, what would I have done differently at Dyre Fest? I would’ve had Alyssa evicted.

Gold Derby: What tunes would DJ Showtime spin for the remaining houseguests?

Terrance: Well, I guess I’ll be spinning “Time Is on My Side.” [Laughs]

PREDICT Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.