‘Big Brother 24’ spoilers: The target remains the same as endgame plans heat up

After an eventful couple of weeks on “Big Brother 24,” this one is shaping up to be dull and straightforward as everyone scrambles to make final three and two deals.

Michael yet again won Veto, which was BB Comics. He has now set a new record for most Veto wins in a season with six. Counting his three HOHs, he has nine comp wins overall, tying Janelle‘s record, and needs just one more win to stand alone. At this point, it would be shocking for him to lose a comp. He did not use the Veto on Monday, so Alyssa and Terrance remain on the block and the plan is still for Terrance to go. Monte, who is now Terrance’s new Daniel/Kyle, has been subtly trying to push for an Alyssa eviction, but numerous convos during the day reconfirmed Terrance should go since he’s better at comps than Alyssa is. Michael also wants him out since Terrance has been hella hostile, threatening to poison the jury about Michael because he had withheld Kyle’s Cookout 2.0 theory. If only Terrance had that much sway.

Wheelin’ and dealin’ picked up with most notable development being Brittany yapping to Turner that she, Alyssa and Taylor have discussed working together (true) and are worried about Michael because they can’t win against him. Brittany also pitched a final two to Turner, who then relayed this whole convo to Michael and pitched his own alliance with the two of them and Monte. Turner sure does love a dude alliance. RIP The Pound. He thinks they can trade off comps until the end and protect each other. They solidified it on Monday and set out to do recon that the girls are banding together, with Monte fact-checking with Taylor. Michael did not spill any of this to Brittany, so he’s definitely entertaining all his options out there to survive. There’s also the fact that the BroChella Leftovers want to target Turner after Terrance.

As for the double eviction on Thursday, they know but they don’t know for sure. But Michael probably knows it’s this week since he’s such a superfan. Even if someone takes a shot at him (and they should), he’ll likely just lock down another Veto win.

