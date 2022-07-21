Reminder: ‘Big Brother 24’s’ Week 2 eviction is not airing tonight — so what does this mean?

Better make some new plans if you were going to watch “Big Brother 24” on Thursday. As previously announced, the Week 2 eviction will not air on Thursday, July 21 due to CBS’ coverage of the Jan. 6 congressional hearings. CBS initially moved the episode to Friday, July 22, but then shifted it to Sunday, July 24 at 8/7c as a two-hour installment with the show’s regularly scheduled nominations episode.

This means that we will not yet have had a regular live Thursday eviction this season. Last week, all plans went out the window after Paloma withdrew from the show due to a personal matter, rendering the Backstage twist dead before it even began. With the Week 2 eviction having been bumped three whole days to Sunday, it guaranteed that the eviction will be pre-taped on Thursday to keep the rest of the upcoming week on schedule in real time (HOH on Thursday, nominations on Friday, Veto on Saturday, Veto ceremony on Monday). CBS also never called the delayed episode “live” in either of its press releases about the schedule change or its two tweets, merely dubbing it an “eviction episode.”

After Wednesday’s episode, Paramount+ confirmed that the eviction will be pre-taped on Thursday, but also had some good news: The live feeds will return Thursday night after the eviction.

Have no fear, Thursday’s @CBSBigBrother episode may have been postponed but the live feeds will return later that night after the eviction has commenced. 😨 You also won’t want to miss the epic 2-hour special episode of #BB24 this Sunday, 7/24! 🤯 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) July 21, 2022

When the eviction episode was moved to Sunday, fans feared the feeds would be down the entire weekend until after the West Coast airing of the episode to prevent spoilers. But that would have missing the live fallout of the eviction, the new HOH being crowned, nominations and the Veto, so it appears TPTB did not want to deprive fans, who are shelling out dough for P+, of three days’ worth of important content and gameplay. So, yes, the eviction will be “spoiled” if you are a TV-only “Big Brother” viewer, but if you’re already avoiding nominations and Veto results before those episodes, this isn’t all that different.

🚨Mark your calendars!🚨 We will see you Sunday, July 24th at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/3ODMEFSqJn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 21, 2022

