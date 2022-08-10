‘Big Brother 24’ week 5 power rankings: Remnants of the Girl’s Girls alliance populate our Bottom 6

Blindsides are the story of the first four weeks of “Big Brother” Season 24. In week one, the audience was blindsided by the surprise self-eviction of Paloma Aguilar and then in the following three weeks Joe Pucciarelli, Ameerah Jones and Nicole Layog were blindsided by their housemates in votes to evict them. In that time, a rare all-female alliance (called the Girl’s Girls) fell apart and a now dominating Leftovers alliance rose to power. The five players not in that alliance are on the outside looking in with very little sway in the game, and then there’s one that we think is inevitably the left over of The Leftovers. Below is our “Big Brother 24” week 5 power rankings of the Bottom 6 LEAST powerful players in the game currently. What do you think of our choices?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ winners list: All seasons, plus spin-offs

7. Brittany Hoopes – The upside of being in a seven-person alliance at the start of the game is protection, but the downside is that someone is going to be at the bottom of the pecking order. Unfortunately for Brittany, it seems like she’s in that lowest-tier position, not aided by the fact that her closest ally (Michael Bruner) in the group is also the biggest looming threat. As long as Michael is still in the game, Brittany’s game is going to be in a state of limbo because there’s always the potential that she’s taken out in a week that he can’t be, just to weaken him. That being said, if her pact with Michael and Taylor gains the upper hand within The Leftovers then they could very well chart a course for themselves straight to the end.

8. Alyssa Snider – Like Brittany, Alyssa both benefits and is vulnerable because of her close relationship with a person of power in The Leftovers. Kyle Capener has already maneuvered to protect Alyssa from the alliance and as they get closer we can expect him to protect her even more. That is to her benefit. But if other members of the alliance decide they want to weaken Kyle, they may take aim at Alyssa (as they nearly did in week four).

9. Terrance Higgins – Despite being on the block twice so far in the game, Terrance has remained very low key in the house and mostly stayed out of the fray of the two alliance battle. Of everyone in the house, he seems to be waffling between the two sides, working with whichever alliance has control of the HOH room. If floaters should grab a life vest then Terrance should grab a life vest, but so far no one is targeting floaters so perhaps he should settle in to that role and ride it out as long as he can.

SEE Why is ‘Big Brother’ called ‘Big Brother’? Name meaning explained

10. Indy Santos – Like Terrance, Indy has been low on the radar and hasn’t come up as a target for eviction, but her opinions about wanting to get Taylor Hale out have been fairly strong. Her growing frustration over the lack of challenge wins becomes more apparent with each passing week, leading us to believe that she’s either going to break through as an HOH or Veto winner soon or get so wrapped up in her frustration that she explodes. There is a fire in Indy that we want to see play out — we’re just not convinced that when it does that it’ll benefit her game. Even one week as HOH could get her in too hot of water with people that otherwise didn’t have a target on her back.

11. Jasmine Davis – There was a mild attempt by Matthew Turner to get The Leftovers to possibly use Jasmine this week as the backup target, suggesting that there is at least one person who already wants her out. If others get annoyed with Jasmine I the way Turner has then she could very well become the next “easy vote” while The Leftovers continue to debate when the right time to turn on themselves would be. And, well, there’s also the fact that Jasmine has all but given up on the chance of winning any physical comps.

12. Daniel Durston – Unless Michael decides to take the strike at Monte Taylor this week, Daniel is going to be the default choice for eviction. With The Leftovers in power, it is an easy week for them to target Daniel and continue to leave the non-Leftovers in the dark about how there is actually a strong, big alliance in the game. Daniel has positioned himself with Michael as someone who will do his dirty work which is a blatant acknowledgement that he holds no strategic capital in the game whatsoever — his best option is to vow to play someone else’s game rather than his own.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB24” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.