‘Big Brother 24’ week 7 power rankings: Hopes of survival look ‘Dyre’ for Joseph Abdin and Jasmine Davis

On Thursday’s eviction episode, Julie Chen Moonves dropped the unexpected bombshell on the “Big Brother 24” houseguests that they would be split into two groups for the week. Half the house returned indoors under Michael Bruner‘s reign over Big Brochella while the other half would remain outside with Terrance Higgins in control of Dyre Fest. The week would culminate in a double eviction episode where two players would be evicted in two separate votes in the most epic double eviction episode in BB history.

By Sunday night we learned that Michael hand-selected Jasmine Davis, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor to join him inside while Terrance schoolyard-picked Matthew Turner, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin and Kyle Capener as his outdoors crew. Over the weekend, Michael nominated Jasmine and Monte for eviction and Terrance put Turner and Joseph up on the block.

As of now, four are nominated and two will go home Thursday night, but with two Veto comps yet to happen there are many possibilities on how the week can shake out. Now, more than ever, connections in the game matter and can determine who stays and who goes. With that in mind, we break down our “Big Brother 24” week 7 power rankings in our best guesses of who makes it out of this week and in the best position going forward. Check out our thoughts below and then chime in with your own in the comments below.

1. Michael Bruner

2. Taylor Hale

3. Brittany Hoopes

Once at the bottom of The Leftovers, Michael has secured safety for himself, Taylor and Brittany by winning HOH and bringing along his two closest allies in order to protect them. Inside the house, this trio holds all the power at Brochella and can choose which direction they want their game to go. With Monte and Jasmine on the block, their worst case is that Jasmine wins POV and they have to go against The Leftovers, but still that would be a forced hand move they had to make rather than the coup d’etat they once considered against Monte. Meanwhile, without even knowing it, the events set up outside at Dyre Fest are playing in to Michael’s hopes that the alliance fractures without him doing it. Kyle has done all the dirty work already by disclosing the alliance to Terrance, which will leave Michael and Brittany in the power position of choosing between what’s left of The Leftovers and Kyle’s new alliance with Alyssa and Terrance.

4. Alyssa Snider

5. Terrance Higgins

Terrance’s HOH position this week is the main catalyst to the implosion of The Leftovers at Dyre Fest and will likely result in either Turner or Joseph being evicted. Terrance won’t nominate Alyssa, knowing now that she’s the only other person that wasn’t included in the alliance he was left out of, so they’ll both return to the house. How much power they have will also be determined by the choices Michael and Brittany make next week, but our guess is that if The Leftovers stick together then Kyle is going to be ostracized and will become the target instead of either of these two. That could save them for at least one more week and potentially make them the swing votes later in the game.

6. Monte Taylor

7. Kyle Capener

When all is said and done this week, it’s likely that Monte and Kyle will remain in the game, but how safe their positions of power are is wildly unknown. Kyle threw Monte under the bus to Alyssa and Terrance, setting up a potential new alliance with them and Michael and Brittany with Monte, Joseph and Turner as their biggest threats. But Kyle made that move without the assurance from Michael and Brittany that they’re on board to take that route, potentially putting Kyle in the unsafe position of being expelled from the alliance and left to fend for himself alongside Alyssa and Terrance. The power will inevitably be in the hands of Michael and Brittany and their choice of who to join will determine whether Monte or Kyle retain their power in week 8.

8. Matthew Turner

9. Joseph Abdin

10. Jasmine Davis

Kyle’s big move to reveal the alliance to Terrance put into motion the unexpected nomination of Turner by Terrance. Before that, Terrance was going to protect Turner at all costs so there might still be a door for them to work together, especially because Terrance has said Joseph is his main target all along. Jasmine is Michael’s target, which means she and Joseph must win or be saved by the POV in order to survive the week. In both scenarios there are only two votes they can campaign for and the chances that those votes fall in their favor are slim.

