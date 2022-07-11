‘Big Brother’ drama: Michael calls ‘bullsh*t’ on Daniel’s lies after being nominated — ‘He’s an idiot’

We’re only two episodes into “Big Brother” Season 24 and already the “bullsh*t” is flying.

To recap, Daniel Durston became the summer’s first Head of Household during Wednesday’s season premiere. The Elvis impersonator then had to nominate two people for eviction in the second episode, and he chose Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins. The reason Daniel gave for putting them on the block was that they “have not spoken enough or much game at all with me.” Of course, the audience knows that’s not true. Michael had a one-on-one with the HOH where he promised him safety in the future if Daniel kept him safe this week. In the diary room, Michael called out Daniel’s lies.

“So I think Daniel’s explanation for putting me up is ‘bullsh*t,’ quite frankly,” an irate Michael told the camera. “I did try to have a conversation with him. I did approach him. And if he thinks I’m gonna buy his excuse, then he’s an idiot. As a superfan I want to win that Veto, shove it in Daniel’s face and be like, put up someone else.”

For his part, Daniel told the audience privately what his true feelings were on his nominations. “I’ve nominated Michael and Terrence for eviction. Terrence is definitely my pawn and Michael is my target,” he confessed. “Michael’s my target because he’s a superfan and there’s only room for one superfan in this house. But look, anything can happen. We’ve got the Power of Veto, we’ve got the backstage pass — no one knows what that is. So all of this can blow up in my face and I’ll just have to adapt.”

Terrence expressed his desire to win the Veto and keep himself in the game. “My face comes up on the memory wall. I definitely did not see myself at that moment,” said the karaoke DJ. “But listen, if you know me … I don’t lay down. I’m coming for that Veto. There’s no way DJ Showtime is going home. We’re keeping the party right here in the ‘Big Brother’ house.”

Also in the diary room, Paloma Aguilar revealed that even though she wanted Taylor Hale to be nominated, it’s still “wonderful” for her game to see “two guys on the block because numbers, baby.” She added, “The only thing I’m worried about is this whole backstage fiasco. I don’t know what this means for my game but all I know is that I just have to keep playing a strong social game. You just never know what’s in store.”

To recap, Paloma, Alyssa Snider and Brittany Hoopes are part of the backstage twist because of Backstage Boss ticket holder Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli. None of these four houseguests can be nominated this week or play in any challenges, and America will have the option of saving either Paloma, Alyssa or Brittany. Pooch is solely immune this week.

Wednesday night on “BB24,” the Power of Veto will be played and the winner will have the option of saving either Terrence or Michael from the block. If that happens, HOH Daniel will have to put up someone else in their place.

