‘Big Brother’ viewers desperately want Michael or Taylor to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest [POLL RESULTS]

With the finale of “Big Brother 24” scheduled for September 25, we are all just days away from finding out who wins the $750,000 grand prize. But equally important is the announcement of the fan-voted America’s Favorite Houseguest award, which comes with its own $25,000 check — not too shabby. Last week, Gold Derby asked “BB” fans to vote for who they wanted to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest, and they did not disappoint. More than 20,000 votes were received, with the top two recipients being Michael Bruner and Taylor Hale.

Here are the complete poll results for who “Big Brother” viewers want as their fave player of Season 24:

24% — Michael Bruner

23% — Taylor Hale

20% — Kyle Capener

11% — Matthew “Turner” Turner

7% — Joseph Abdin

5% — Monte Taylor

3% — Alyssa Snider

2% — Terrance Higgins

Less than 1% — Brittany Hoopes, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Jasmine Davis, Nicole Layog, Ameerah Jones

Michael started out the summer on the block when HOH Daniel nominated him, so he had to fight for his life in the game from the get-go. It forced the attorney (who was pretending to be an escape room worker) to kick his competitive spirit into overdrive, and he ended up winning three Head of Household keys and six Veto medallions — a new competition record — along the way.

Unfortunately, the second double eviction of the summer proved to be the end of the road for Michael when he failed to secure his seventh Veto victory. Despite having an all-guys alliance at the time, HOH Turner and Veto holder Monte backdoored Michael, sealing his fate in the game. “Everyone please stay seated, I have one thing I would like to say,” Michael declared before storming out of the house.

As for Taylor, this personal stylist and beauty queen has now sat on the block five separate times during eviction nights. She also has a true underdog story as, at first, it seemed no one wanted to work with her. Early scenes from Season 24 showed Taylor alone in a room crying as the bitchy “Girls Girls” alliance targeted her for not being girly enough (puke).

Around the time of the Festie Bestie twist, Taylor was opened with welcome arms into a new group known as the Leftovers, which was a mix of people who already had other alliances and those who felt outcasted. Thanks to the support of the Leftovers, particularly Michael and Brittany, Taylor was able to make it through two double evictions and into the Final 5.

CBS will officially open up voting for the America’s Favorite Houseguest award in the coming days. Remember, only 15 of the 16 contestants are eligible for this unique prize, with Paloma Aguilar giving up her chance when she voluntarily quit the game. See all of the past America’s Favorite Houseguests by scrolling through our photo gallery.

