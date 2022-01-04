Billboard 200: Adele survives Christmas onslaught as ’30’ spends 6th week at number-one

It was the most wonderful time of the year for Adele. Despite the latest tracking week on the Billboard 200 albums chart (December 24-30) including both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, her latest blockbuster “30” holds on to the number-one spot for the sixth week in a row, making it the first album since Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” to spend six weeks on top. Read more about this week’s top 10 at Billboard.com.

Adele had a steep drop in equivalent album units, which Billboard calculates by combining album sales, track sales, and online streams. She achieved 99,000 units, which is down 53% from the more than 200,000 units she accumulated last week and also her first week under six figures. But don’t cry for her: it’s still the biggest sixth week for any album since Roddy Ricch‘s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” almost two years ago.

And it was enough to beat the Christmas rush. Michael Buble‘s “Christmas” stayed put at number-two, though it was down 31% to 53,000 units, likely reflecting the fact that most of the tracking week was after Christmas when sales and streams for holiday recordings would have declined. The rest of the top five were also holdovers. Taylor’s Swift‘s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” held steady at number-three, while Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” ticked back up one spot to number-four and Wallen’s aforementioned “Dangerous” jumped up seven spots for a return to fifth place.

Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song” did rise two places to number-six, but Vince Guaraldi Trio‘s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack dropped two spots to number-eight, while Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” dropped two to number-nine. The Phil Spector-produced “A Christmas Gift for You” rose to number-10, an all-time high, but expect a steep drop-off for all holiday recordings on next week’s chart. As far as music is concerned, it’s beginning to look a lot less like Christmas.

