Billboard 200: Bad Bunny holds #1 for 11th week despite onslaught of new releases

A slew of new album releases was no match for Bad Bunny on the Billboard 200 chart for the tracking week that ended September 15. His blockbuster “Un Verano Sin Ti” held onto the number-one spot for the 11th non-consecutive week, which is the longest run at number-one since Drake‘s “Views” spent 13 weeks on top in 2016. It’s also the 19th straight week for “Verano” in the top-two. No other album has ever gone its first 19 weeks without dipping below second place. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” achieved 97,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with the vast majority of those units coming from streaming. That’s a mere three-percent dip from last week’s total, and it was more than enough to hold off the week’s top debut, rapper Nav‘s “Demons Protected by Angels,” which debuted at number-two with 67,000 units. This is his fifth top-10 album, following two previous studio albums, “Bad Habits” (2019) and “Good Intentions” (2020), that debuted at number-one.

Another debut came in at number-three: veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Patient Number 9” with 56,000 units. It’s his ninth top-10 album and matches the number-three debut of his last release, 2020’s “Ordinary Man.” Then Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” continued its endless run near the top of the chart, coming in at number-four with 50,000 units. Rounding out the top five with 46,000 units was another new album, country star Kane Brown‘s “Different Man.” That matched his self-titled debut album, which reached number-five in 2016, but it’s shy of his 2018 album “Experiment,” which topped the chart.

