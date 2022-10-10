Billboard 200: Bad Bunny spends 13th week on top, blocking Slipknot from #1

Bad Bunny has done it again. “Un Verano Sin Ti” spends its 13th week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying Drake‘s “Views” and the “Frozen” soundtrack for the longest run at the top over the last 10 years. It accumulated another 84,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, track sales, and online streams, which was down a mere four-percent from last week. It has now spent its first 22 weeks in the top two, extending that record. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Verano’s” continued success wasn’t for a lack of competition, though. Three new albums debuted in the top 10, led by Slipknot‘s “The End, So Far” at number-two. The metal band achieved 59,000 album units, which is exactly half the units their last album, “We Are Not Your Kind,” debuted with in 2019. Their last three albums topped the chart, so Bad Bunny has claimed another victim. Seven other albums have gotten stuck at number-two under “Un Verano Sin Ti”: Post Malone‘s “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Luke Combs‘s “Growin’ Up,” Brent Faiyaz‘s “Wasteland,” Lizzo‘s “Special,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “The Last Slimeto,” NAV‘s “Demons Protected by Angels,” and 5 Seconds of Summer‘s “5SOS5.”

Bad Bunny isn’t the only immovable object on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” stays put at number-three in its 91st week of release. The Weeknd‘s greatest-hits collection “The Highlights” is up three spots to number-four in its 86th week on the chart. And Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House” is steady at number-five in its 20th week. The other two top-10 debuts came in at number-eight (Tyler Childers‘s “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven”) and number-10 (Tory Lanez’s “Sorry 4 What”).

