Billboard 200: Bad Bunny snatches #1 back from Beyonce to spend 8th week on top

Last week Beyonce‘s album “Renaissance” had the biggest debut week for a woman in 2022, securing the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with more than 300,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. But a big drop in week two caused it to slip to third place for the tracking week that ended August 11. Instead, the number-one album is, as you might have guessed, Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” has now spent eight of its first 14 weeks at number-one, and all 14 of those weeks in the top two, which no album has done since Drake‘s “Views” six years ago. And “Verano” actually gained in performance yet again thanks to its wide release on CD format, achieving 108,800 album units (a four-percent improvement from last week’s chart). That means 13 of its first 14 weeks have gotten six-figure sums.

And that four-percent boost was crucial because it was barely enough to hold off this week’s top debut, rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “The Last Slimeto,” which came in at number-two with 108,400 album units. The aptly named YoungBoy is only 22-years-old, but this is already his fourth top-10 studio album. His first two albums “Until Death Call My Name” and “Top” have both been certified platinum, and “Sincerely, Kentrell” is certified gold as of this writing.

That left Beyonce in third place with 89,000 units (a 73% decline from its debut). Morgan Wallen‘s unshakable “Dangerous” stayed put in fourth place with 49,000 units, and Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House” remained at number-five with 43,000 units.

