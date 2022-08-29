Billboard 200: Bad Bunny ties ‘Encanto’ for most weeks at #1, while Morgan Wallen closes in on another record

There isn’t much that Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” and the “Encanto” soundtrack have in common besides both having Puerto Rican creators — “Encanto” features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now they both share another distinction: both have spent nine total weeks at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying them as the longest-running chart-toppers of the year. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

SEE3 ways Taylor Swift made history at the VMAs

For the tracking week that ended August 25, “Verano” achieved another 105,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. So the album has managed six-figure album units in 15 of its 16 weeks of release, and in all that time it has never left the top two. Bad Bunny is now closing in on Drake‘s “Views” from six years ago, which spent its first 17 weeks in the top two. It’s also one week shy of Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous,” which spent 10 weeks at number-one in early 2021.

Speaking of which, “Dangerous” came in at number-four this week for its 84th total week in the top 10. That’s one week shy of Peter, Paul and Mary, whose self-titled album holds the record for the most weeks in that upper echelon for an album by a single artist. “Peter, Paul and Mary” spent 85 weeks in the top 10 in the early-to-mid-1960s. All other albums that spent more time in the region were movie soundtracks or musical cast recordings. Given its high position this week and its consistency thus far, it seems almost inevitable that “Dangerous” will meet and exceed 85 weeks.

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.