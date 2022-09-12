Billboard 200: Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen achieve unprecedented feats at #1 and #2

Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen have been uniquely dominant on the Billboard 200 albums chart. So it’s fitting that both set new chart records ranked number-one and number-two, respectively, for the tracking week that ended September 8. Learn more about this week’s chart on Billboard.com.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” returned to the top spot after DJ Khaled‘s “God Did” pushed it down to number-two last week. This marked “Verano’s” 10th total week in the top spot, making it only the ninth album since 2000 to spend that long at number-one, and the first since Wallen’s “Dangerous” accomplished that in early 2021 (more on that album below). Even more impressive, “Verano” has now spent its first 18 weeks in the top two, exceeding Drake‘s “Views,” which spent its first 17 weeks in that region six years ago. No other album has ever spent its first 18 weeks in the top two. With 99,500 equivalent album units achieved this week based on its combined album sales, track sales, and online streams, this is only the second week in “Verano’s” entire run pulling in less than six figures, itself an impressive feat.

Despite a five-percent drop to 48,000 units, Wallen’s “Dangerous” climbed three spots to number-two this week. That’s historic because it marks the album’s 86th week in the top 10, which is more than any other album by a single artist. The record had previously been held by Peter, Paul and Mary, who spent 85 weeks in the top 10 with their self-titled album from 1962 to 1964. The only albums with longer runs in the top 10 have been movie soundtracks and musical cast recordings. By far the longest-running album is the original cast recording of “My Fair Lady,” which amassed an extraordinary 173 weeks in the top 10 — that’s well over three years! So “Dangerous” has a long way to go if it hopes to get anywhere near that.

