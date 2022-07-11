Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ is #1 for 4th week on Billboard 200 and achieves a feat no album has in 6 years

Bad Bunny‘s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” spent a fourth nonconsecutive week at number-one on the Billboard 200 chart for the tracking week that ended July 7. That continued a remarkable run for the album, which has been racking up milestone achievements over the course of its first nine weeks on the chart. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

For starters, topping the chart for the fourth time extended “Verano’s” record for the most weeks at number-one for a Spanish-language album. It’s also the first album since Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” last fall to spend all of its first nine weeks in the top two. But most impressively, “Verano’s” equivalent album units sum of 111,000 (down just four little percentage points from last week) means that it has achieved six-figure totals for each of its first nine weeks. No album has done that since another Drake release, “Views,” in 2016 — six years ago.

It was a difficult-to-predict chart this week as only about a dozen of our users correctly bet on Bad Bunny to remain at number one for the week. Though ironically most prognosticators did predict that the week’s top album would achieve between 100,000 and 149,999 equivalent album units. the rest of this week’s top four were made up of Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House,” which rebounded two spots to number-two; Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” which stayed put at number-three; Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous,” whuch surged back up four spots to number-four; and the week’s top debut, rock band Shinedown‘s “Planet Zero,” at number-five.

Did you anticipate the continued dominance of Bad Bunny? How long do you think his remarkable run will last?

