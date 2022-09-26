Billboard 200: Blackpink (‘Born Pink’) narrowly defeats Bad Bunny for #1 spot, bringing girl power back to the chart

We were expecting Bad Bunny to notch a 12th week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended September 22, but it wasn’t meant to be. His “Un Verano Sin Ti” was knocked back down to number-two by this week’s top debut, K-pop girl group Blackpink‘s “Born Pink.” Read more about this week’s Billboard 200 here at Billboard.com.

“Born Pink” is Blackpink’s second studio album, following “The Album,” which debuted at number-two on the chart in October 2020. This time, however, they secured the top spot with 102,000 equivalent album units based on a combination of traditional album sales (75,500 units, including many collectible CD packages), individual track sales (1,500 units), and online streams (25,000 units). Compare that to “The Album,” which launched with 110,000 album units but fell short of the top spot thanks to the stronger debut of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s “Savage Mode II.” By claiming number-one this time, Blackpink are the first all-girl group to do so since Danity Kane way back in 2008.

But Bad Bunny wasn’t far from the top. He was just 9,000 album units shy of the summit with 93,000 achieved this week for “Verano.” That was good enough for number-two, and after 20 weeks of release the album still hasn’t fallen below that spot, an unprecedented feat on the Billboard 200. He ended up flanked by K-pop as number-three was another Korean debut, NCT 127‘s “2 Baddies” with 58,500 album units. The best the English language could do this week was Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” in fourth place, followed by The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights” shooting back up to number-five.

