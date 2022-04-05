Billboard 200: Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ is first number-one rock album since 2020

Machine Gun Kelly achieved his second number-one album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest collection, “Mainstream Sellout,” which was released on March 25. That makes it the first rock album to top the chart in more than a year. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Mainstream Sellout” debuted on top with 93,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. A little under half of “Sellout’s” total (42,000) came from traditional sales thanks in part to Machine Gun Kelly selling deluxe editions and boxed sets. That was enough to make this the bestselling album of the week, to go along with 50,000 album units from streaming and 1,000 units from track sales.

The popularity of rock music isn’t what used to be. The last number-one rock album (defined by Billboard as anything appearing on their Top Rock Albums chart) was AC/DC‘s “Power Up” in November 2020. And the last time a rock album achieved more units than “Sellout” was Paul McCartney‘s “McCartney III” with 107,000 in January 2021 (which placed it at number-two that week).

“Sellout’s” 93,000 units are less than the first-week numbers for his last album, 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall,” which debuted at number-one with 126,000 units, but it’s more than double the number achieved by his album before that, “Hotel Diablo,” which launched with 39,000 units before Kelly shifted from hip-hop to his current pop-punk sound. “Tickets to My Downfall” was anything but his downfall as it became the first platinum album of his career. Will “Sellout” follow the same successful path?

