Billboard 200 Metro Boomin (‘Heroes and Villains’) knocks Taylor Swift (‘Midnight’) from #1 spot

Hip-hop DJ and producer Metro Boomin enjoys his third number-one album on the Billboard 200 for the tracking week that ended December 8. His album “Heroes and Villains” knocked Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” down to number-two for only the second time since that album’s release. Read more about this week’s albums chart here at Billboard.com.

Metro Boomin previously hit number-one with “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” (2018) and his 21 Savage collab “Savage Mode II” (2020). But this was the biggest week of his career to date, achieving 185,000 equivalent album units based on combined sales, online streams, and individual track sales. The vast majority of its total came from streaming (179,000), while album sales accounted for 5,000 units and track sales added up to 1,000 units.

Swift’s “Midnights” achieved another 143,000 album units, which was down only five-percent from the previous week, so I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of Swift at number-one. Familiar faces come next with Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” dropping one spot to number-three and Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” slipping one place to number-four.

On the holiday front, Michael Buble‘s “Christmas” dropped a spot to number-five despite a 16% week-to-week increase in album units. Also seeing an increase in album units were Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song” at number-nine and Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” at number-10. Meanwhile, on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, Carey has returned to the top spot with “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

In our predictions contest, only two Gold Derby users correctly predicted that Metro Boomin would knock Swift out of the top spot. There was actually no consensus on where he would end up: 14 said number-two, while six said number-three and five said number-four. Instead, our odds had “Her Loss” at number-two and Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” in the fifth spot. The only chart placement our odds correctly predicted this week was “Un Verano Sin Ti” at number-four, even though more users were actually predicting that album at number-three. Were you able to out-guess our odds?

