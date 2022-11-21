Billboard 200: Taylor Swiftly reclaims #1 from Drake and 21 Savage to spend 3rd week on top

It was a good weekend for Taylor Swift. The singer-songwriter swept the American Music Awards and her “Midnights” album reclaimed the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 for the tracking week that ended November 17. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Last week Drake and 21 Savage debuted on top with more than 400,000 equivalent album units for their collaborative album “Her Loss” based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That pushed Swift to number-two, but Swift is back on top with 204,000 units, which makes “Midnights” the first album since Adele‘s “25” to achieve more than 200,000 units in all of its first four weeks.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage dropped 58% from last week’s total to achieve 170,000 units, which was more than enough for second place. Then came Bad Bunny‘s AMA-winning “Un Verano Sin Ti,” rising back up to third position with 56,000 units, and Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Me” down one spot to fourth place with 52,000 units.

It was all familiar faces in the top four positions, but this week’s chart had lots of activity from new releases. The biggest among those was former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson‘s “Faith in the Future,” which debuted at number-five with 43,000 units. That’s the highest chart position of his solo career so far, and his highest number of album units in a single week. With Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House” in ninth position, that makes two One Directioners in the top 10 in the same week.

Also in the top 10 was Bruce Springsteen‘s “Only the Strong Survive,” which launched in eighth place with 39,500 units to give the legendary rocker his 22nd top-10 album. That’s the eighth most top-10 albums for any artist in history. The Rolling Stones top that overall list with 37 top-10-charting releases. And Nas achieved his 16th top-10 album with 29,000 units for “King’s Disease III” in 10th place.

