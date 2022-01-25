Billboard: ‘Encanto’ is number-one again on albums chart, makes history on singles chart right before Oscar voting

A movie couldn’t ask for better timing than “Encanto’s” January success on the Billboard charts. For the tracking week of January 14 through January 20, the Disney animated film’s soundtrack returned to number one-on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while two singles from the film make history on the Billboard Hot 100. And voting for Oscar nominations starts on Thursday, January 27, so to say that the film will be fresh in voters’ minds would be an understatement.

Last week “Encanto” dropped to number-three on the Billboard 200 while the debuts of Gunna‘s “DS4Ever” and The Weeknd‘s “Dawn FM” took up the top two slots. But “Encanto” leapfrogs back over them this week with 109,000 equivalent album units, which is actually up 9% from last week. Billboard calculates album units by combining traditional album sales with individual track sales and online streams.

Meanwhile, over on the Hot 100, two songs from “Encanto” are in the top-10. The breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rises two spots to number-two this week, which makes it the second highest charting song ever from a Disney animated film. The only song that surpasses it is “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin,” which is the only tune from a Disney toon to reach number-one. At the same time “Surface Pressure” jumps four spots to number-10, making “Encanto” the first Disney animated film to generate multiple top-10 hits.

Ironically, neither of those songs was entered for Oscar consideration. The film has been shortlisted instead for “Dos Oruguitas.” But since all songs from the soundtrack were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the fact that he has penned two rare crossover pop hits for the movie could help him win the Academy Award for “Oruguitas” as a way to honor his overall songwriting for the film. That would complete his EGOT grand slam, since he has already won multiple Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys for his work.

