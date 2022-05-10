Billboard 200 goes back to Future: ‘I Never Liked You’ debuts at number-one, holding off The Weeknd and Miranda Lambert

After weeks of relatively soft debuts on the Billboard 200 albums chart, rapper Future launched at number-one for the tracking week of April 29 through May 5 with big numbers for his ninth studio album, “I Never Liked You.” The collection achieved 222,000 equivalent album units. Read more about this week’s album chart here at Billboard.com.

The vast majority of Future’s album units came from streaming (214,000, which comes out to 283.75 million streams), followed by traditional album sales (6,500) and individual track sales (1,500). Overall, it’s the most successful week for an album in 2022 so far, with more total units than anything since Adele‘s “30,” which racked up 288,000 units in its second week last December. And it’s the biggest week for a rap or R&B album since the second week of Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” earned 236,000 units. It’s the eighth number-one album of Future’s career.

The Weeknd‘s “Dawn FM” followed in second place, up 33 spots and 241% in album units. That’s thanks to the album’s release on physical formats like vinyl, cassette, and boxed sets. Future and The Weeknd managed to knock Morgan Wallen down a peg to number-three with his chart juggernaut “Dangerous.” Close behind him was another country artist, Miranda Lambert, who debuted in the number-four spot with her ninth studio album “Palomino.” That matches the placement for her last solo album, 2019’s “Wildcard,” though it trails her top-three albums “Four the Record” and “The Weight of These Wings” and her sole number-one album to date, the aptly titled “Platinum.” But it’s nevertheless the biggest debut for a country album in 2022 thus far.

Finishing up the top five was another long-running album, Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy-winning “Sour.” What music were you listening to this past week?

