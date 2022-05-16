Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Users and Editors

Congratulations to our User Deto for an excellent score of 86.67% (13 of 15 correct) when predicting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is just ahead of nine people at 80.005 and has a great point score of 17,285 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 400 people worldwide predicted these BBMA champs for 15 categories from the Las Vegas ceremony. Top winners included Drake (artist, male artist, rap artist), Olivia Rodrigo (new artist, female artist), BTS (duo or group) and Taylor Swift (country artist).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our four Gold Derby Editors predicting, Denton Davidson is best at 80.00%. Marcus Dixon and Riley Chow are next at 66.67%. Daniel Montgomery is at 60.00%. See Editors’ scores.

