2022 Billboard Music Awards ceremony honors Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals …

Most of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners were announced hours before the show, including a historic third Top Artist victory for rapper Drake that made him the all-time most awarded musician in that category. But several trophies were still bestowed amid more than a dozen performances during the ceremony that aired at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific and was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Doja Cat prevailed twice during the event, taking Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Album for “Planet Her.” That brought her total to four after she claimed Top R&B Female Artist and Top Viral Song (“Kiss Me More” with SZA) before the show. Glass Animals also won twice … sort of. They were named Top Rock Artist, largely on the strength of their breakthrough single “Heat Waves,” which has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for well over a year, finally reaching number one this spring. That unprecedented 59-week trek to the top spot also earned them a special award for that chart achievement, which prompted the band’s frontman Dave Bayley to quip that this was the first time anyone won an award for being the slowest to do something.

Among other winners were Megan Thee Stallion, who claimed Top Rap Female Artist for the second year in a row; Dan and Shay, who took home Top Country Duo/Group; and Illennium, who received Top Dance/Electronic Album for the first time for “Fallen Embers.” After the show ended Olivia Rodrigo was revealed as Top Female Artist in what looked like a tight race against Taylor Swift and Doja Cat; that brought Rodrigo’s total to seven prizes, which made her, with absolutely no fanfare, this year’s most awarded artist. Not bad for a first-timer.

