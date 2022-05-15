Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards pre-show winners

The Billboard Music Awards announced most of their 2022 winners via social media before tonight’s main ceremony airs on NBC at 8:00pm/5:00pm Pacific. Drake, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI, and Olivia Rodrigo were among the most awarded artists. Check out the complete updating list of winners here.

Curiously, the BBMAs didn’t save the best for last. Top Artist, the biggest category of the night, has already been presented to Drake. It’s the Canadian rapper’s third victory in the category, setting a new record for the most wins. He had previously been tied with 50 Cent, Adele, Destiny’s Child, Swift, and Usher at two wins apiece. Drake also claimed four other prizes: Top Male Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album (“Certified Lover Boy”).

But that wasn’t the most awards won before the show. Rodrigo won six times, including Top New Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for “Sour,” which defeated another mega-hit, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous.” West also won six times, entirely in religious categories: Top Christian and Gospel Artist, Top Christian and Gospel Album (“Donda”), and Top Christian and Gospel Song (“Hurricane”).

Bieber and Kid LAROI have won five times for their duet single “Stay” including Top Hot 100 Song and Top Collaboration. Swift won four, most of which were in country music categories for her re-recordings of her past country albums; she won Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which is especially impressive as she also won for the original version of “Red” nine years ago.

Among the categories yet to be presented are Top Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top Rap Female Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Rock Artist. Who do you think will win those races tonight, and what do you think of the honors that have already been bestowed?

