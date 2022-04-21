Can Taylor Swift hold off Morgan Wallen in 2022 Billboard Music Awards country categories?

The Billboard Music Awards air on May 15. This year country has an interesting range of nominees, from pop crossovers to a questionably-racist singer all looking to pick up BBMAs. Let’s take a look.

Top Country Artist

Controversial Morgan Wallen will likely take this award home. He finished on top of Billboard’s Top Country Artists Year-End chart, thanks to the continued success of his double album “Dangerous.” It’ll be hard to take him down, especially with “Dangerous” still being a top-five hit on the Billboard 200 even after more than a year has passed since its release. However, if someone were to upset, it’d likely be Taylor Swift. The question is whether the success of Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” might be enough to eclipse Wallen and give Swift a win here. I’m going with Wallen, but Swift can easily surprise.

Top Country Male Artist

Wallen is for sure taking this one home. He easily had the biggest year out of the nominees, notching the number-one album across all genres in the United States in 2021. You might not want to overthink this one.

Top Country Female Artist

Considering she is the only female nominee in the gender-combined Top Country Artist category, Taylor Swift is obviously taking this award. It is impressive, considering she’s garnered all her chart points pretty much since November, when “Red (Taylor’s Version)” came out; she wasn’t even in the top 50 of the Year-End albums chart (which had a November cutoff).

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan and Shay are looking at yet another win in this category. They placed the highest on Billboard’s Top Country Artists list out of duos and groups, and the months between Billboard’s Year-End deadline in November and the BBMAs deadline in March have been better for them on the charts than for their fellow nominees in this category. This would be the group’s third win in this race.

Top Country Album

This is going to be the battle of the Swift records. On one hand, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is older, which means it’s had more time to accumulate sales and chart points, and that could put it in the lead. However, the success of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” felt much significant, achieving over 500k equivalent album units in its first week, well over the 291k units for “Fearless.” “Red” also produced a brand new number-one single for Swift, her 10-minute extended version of “All Too Well.” As such, “Red” might be the likeliest option here for a win, especially given that it’s had more longevity than the former.

Top Country Song

This award will be between the number-one and number-two songs on the Top Country Songs Year-End list: Luke Combs’s “Forever After All” and Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like,” respectively. Comb’s song was technically bigger last year, but Hayes was likely very close. Given how the BBMAs eligibility period ended in March, months after the Billboard Year-End charts deadline, there might have been enough time to put Hayes above Combs for this award. However, I’m playing it safe and going with Combs for now.

