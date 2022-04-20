2022 Billboard Music Awards predictions: Drake domination? Or can The Kid LAROI and Lil Nas X challenge him?

The Billboard Music Awards take place on May 15, These honors recognize the biggest commercial achievements as measured by the Billboard charts, but while many default their predictions to whatever topped the publication’s Year End charts, it’s important to remember that the BBMAs eligibility deadline was in March, several months after the Year-End charts were decided, opening the door for possible surprises. Let’s take a look at the biggest contenders for this year’s ceremony in rap races.

Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist

There are no women nominated for Top Rap Artist so the winner will be the same in both of these categories. I’m betting on Drake here, since he was the top rap artist of 2021 according to the Year-End charts. Drake is fresh off the success of his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which was Billboard’s number-five album of 2021 and spawned two Top Rap Song nominees as well. If Drake were to lose, it’ll probably be to the late Pop Smoke, who was still seeing success from his album “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon” (which actually ranked above “Lover Boy” on the Year-End Billboard 200 at number-three) as well as his second posthumous release “Faith,” but he’s a bit of a long shot.

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion is likely taking this award home. She had a strong 2021, being the highest-ranked female rapper on the Top Rap Artists Year-End chart and earning new hits such as “Thot Shit” and “Beautiful Mistakes” (with Maroon 5). Plus, Megan’s competition here is a bit weak, with Cardi B not having a new hit in 2021 besides “Up” and no new album out to go with it. Latto is also nominated here, but the success of her breakout hit “Big Energy” might be more properly reflected next year than this year, since the song is just peaking and the eligibility cutoff was in March.

Top Rap Album

This one will be a face off between Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” and The Kid LAROI’s “F*ck Love.” Most people will simply assume that Drake will get it since he’s … well, Drake. However, the success of LAROI’s single “Stay” with Justin Bieber could truly push him over the finish line (it has spent all of its first 40 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100). “Certified” and “F*ck Love” were also number-two and number-three on the Year-End Top Rap Albums chart, respectively, so there isn’t that big of a difference between them chart-wise. I’ll go with Drake here, but watch out for those extra months between the Year-End charts and the BBMAs deadline, which give LAROI a chance to upset.

Top Rap Song

This one is probably going to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.” It is arguably the biggest chart hit here, having more longevity than its fellow nominees and being one of the three number-one hits here (the other two being Polo G’s “Rapstar” and Drake, Future, and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy”). The other two number-one hits could perhaps have gathered more chart points, especially “Rapstar” since it came out way before Nas’s and Drake’s songs and thus had more time on the charts. However, I’ll put my money on Nas and Harlow here.

