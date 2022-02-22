‘Encanto’ and ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ still dominate Billboard 200 (6th week) and Hot 100 (4th week)

Nobody can stop talking about Bruno. “Encanto” is still the top story in music as the soundtrack remains number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the sixth total week, while “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” continues its historic run as the most successful single ever from a Disney animated musical, spending its fourth week at number-one on the Hot 100. Read more about this week’s charts here and here.

“Encanto” achieved 98,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams, with streaming continuing to fuel most of the soundtrack’s performance (83,000). This is now just the fourth album in the last five years to spend that long or longer on top, tied with Adele‘s “30” and trailing only Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” (eight weeks) and Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” (10 weeks). No new albums challenged “Encanto” at the top of the chart. Previous chart-toppers take up the next three spots: Gunna’s “DS4Ever” at number-two, Wallen’s “Dangerous” at number-three, and Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” at number-four. The Weeknd‘s best-of collection “The Highlights” climbs back to number-five, actually outpacing his new album “Dawn FM” for the week.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” meanwhile, still leads on the Hot 100 as it continues to have the best streaming performance and builds its audience on radio. With four weeks on top, it’s now the longest reigning chart-topper from any Disney movie, animated or live-action, surpassing “All for Love” from “The Three Musketeers” in 1994. Right behind it this week is a song that’s been on the chart for more than a year: Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves,” which took 57 weeks to reach number-two, longer than any other song in history. Will slow and steady soon win the race against “Bruno’s” sudden sensation?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?