Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell win Oscar for ‘No Time to Die,’ 3rd ever James Bond song to prevail

As predicted, the “No Time to Die” song from the recent James Bond film of the same name has prevailed at the 2022 Oscars for Best Song. That means the sister-brother songwriting duo of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have added an Academy Award to their trophy collection for “No Time to Die,” to go along with their Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe and Gold Derby Award.

The other Best Song Oscar nominees this year were “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter), “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Van Morrison) and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (Diane Warren). Eilish and O’Connell accepted their prize during ABC’s ceremony on Sunday, March 27 — see the complete Oscars winners list.

“No Time to Die” is now the third James Bond song to win the Academy Award after 2015’s “Writing’s on the Wall” (Jimmy Napes & Sam Smith) from “Spectre” and 2012’s “Skyfall” (Adele & Paul Epworth) from “Skyfall.”

During their acceptance speech, Eilish and O’Connell joked, “We promise not to lose these.” They also thanked their parents and colleagues who helped them along their journey.

The movie “No Time to Die” was also nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, but lost both categories to “Dune.” This was the fifth and final James Bond film for actor Daniel Craig, who also starred as the iconic 007 in “Spectre” (2015), “Skyfall” (2012), “Quantum of Solace” (2008) and “Casino Royale” (2006).