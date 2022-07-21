Billie Eilish surprises fans with new music: ‘These songs mean so much to me’ [LISTEN]

On July 21 Billie Eilish surprise-released two new songs: “The 30th” and “TV.” She announced them on Instagram by saying, “A little surprise for you … These songs mean so so much to me. I am so happy for them to be yours. ‘Guitar Songs’ out now.” Scroll down to watch the lyric videos for the two tracks at the bottom of this post, and vote in our poll to let us know which of the new songs you like more.

These songs are Eilish’s first new music since she released her sophomore studio album “Happier Than Ever” almost exactly a year ago. As usual, she co-wrote the songs with her brother Finneas, with Finneas also producing the tracks. “The 30th” addresses a loved one surviving a car accident, while “TV” covers familiar themes of lost love, isolation, and some of the absurdities of media.

Could these songs turn out to be awards contenders for Eilish? A better question might be, when is a song ever not an awards contender for Eilish? She’s a seven-time Grammy winner, and has made lots of history in the process. She’s the youngest ever winner of Record of the Year and Album of the Year. She’s one of only three artists to win Record of the Year back-to-back. And she’s one of only three artists to receive three consecutive nominations for Record of the Year. If she’s nominated again for one of these songs, she’ll become the first artist to earn nominations in four straight years.

Her Record of the Year wins were for “Bad Guy” (2020) and “Everything I Wanted” (2021), followed by her bid this past year for the title track from “Happier Than Ever.” She didn’t win any of her seven 2022 nominations, but as these new surprise tracks indicate, she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

