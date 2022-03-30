Oscar winners one week, Grammy winners the next? These 7 artists may not be done collecting trophies

For any entertainer, you might say that winning an Oscar is kind of a big deal, and the Academy Awards are usually the grand finale of a long awards season. But several individuals who won Oscars on March 27 could collect more hardware at the Grammys seven days later on April 3.

Most obvious among those are Billie Eilish and Finneas. The siblings won Best Original Song for their title theme from the James Bond film “No Time to Die.” They’ve already earned a couple armfuls of Grammys for their work over the last two years, including Best Visual Media Song last year for “No Time to Die.” This year they’re up for several more, including Album of the Year for Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Record and Song of the Year for the title song. As of this writing they’re the odds-on favorites for Album of the Year, in a close race with Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga‘s “Love for Sale” according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users.

Composer Hans Zimmer could also continue his winning streak for “Dune.” He just won the Oscar for Best Original Score, and he’s also a Grammy nominee for the score soundtrack. Perhaps surprisingly, he has a better track record with the recording academy than he does with the motion picture academy. He has only won two Oscars out of 12 nominations, while he has four Grammys out of 20 nominations. The only trouble for him at this year’s Grammys, though, is that because of differing eligibility calendars, his Oscar winning “Dune” score is up against last year’s Oscar-winning “Soul” score by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, the last of whom has a leading 11 nominations this year, which might make “Soul” tough to beat.

Last is “Summer of Soul,” the film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that won Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars for director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel. That quartet is also Grammy-nominated for Best Music Film, and if their documentary repeats it’ll follow in the footsteps of “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Amy,” which also won at both ceremonies. And who do they face in that category? None other than Eilish, who contends for “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” though in this case we’re betting on a “Summer” celebration. Nevertheless, our odds indicate that all seven of the above Oscar champs will need to save some extra room on their mantels.

