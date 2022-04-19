Billie Eilish would be most of the way to EGOT with Emmy win for ‘SNL’

Is Billie Eilish about to become the youngest EGOT winner of all time? The musician just won an Oscar for co-writing the song “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, adding to her seven Grammys, and she’s only 20-years-old. Not to be outdone, Eilish now has the opportunity to add another big industry trophy to her collection thanks to her hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live.”

After making her “SNL” debut as a musical guest in 2019, Eilish did double duty as both host and musical guest last year for the December 11 episode. She made history as the first person born in the 21st century to host “SNL” and held her own with the troupe of well-trained sketch performers. Despite her dark musical persona, she proved surprisingly goofy in a number of sketches, like a pre-taped TikTok video as a dancing nurse and a skit in which she plays a woman teaching inappropriate hip-hop choreography for a Nativity scene.

The Emmys aren’t always willing to embrace musicians trying their hand at comedy, but Eilish wouldn’t be the first such performer to score some love from the TV academy. Justin Timberlake was practically the gold standard for musicians-turned-“SNL” hosts in the late 2000s and early 2010s, winning two guest acting Emmys for his stints on the show. Donald Glover and Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for both music and acting, also earned Emmy nominations for their turns at Studio 8H. Voters have never nominated a female musician for hosting “SNL,” so Eilish would be making history with a Comedy Guest Actress bid.

The biggest obstacle will be whether “SNL” decides to submit her for an Emmy nomination. The NBC sketch comedy usually does not submit every celebrity who hosts the show in a given season, as we saw last year when Adele was surprisingly left off the ballot despite strong reviews. Considering how much of an awards magnet Eilish has been over the past three years, it would be foolish not to give her a shot for a nomination at the very least.

