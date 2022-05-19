Watch the trailer for Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’

Billy Eichner is ready to make history. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy “Bros,” about “two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love.”

The film is directed by Nicholas Stoller, best known for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Neighbors,” and is co-written by him alongside Eichner. Joining the “Difficult People” comic in the cast are Luke Macfarlane, Jim Rash, Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Guillermo Diaz, Ts Madison, Symone, Guy Branum, and Eve Lindley. It is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Chruch.

In a letter addressed to members of the queer media, Eichner stressed his intentions with the film to the entire cast and crew, celebrating “Bros” as “the first gay rom-com ever released by a major studio” and “the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles — even the straight roles.”

“I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about — and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios. From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized,” Eichner wrote.

“Bros” is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on September 30, 2022.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions