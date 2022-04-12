‘Birthday Candles’ reviews: Under-baked play features an ‘exceptionally moving’ Debra Messing

Almost a decade after her Broadway debut, Emmy-winner Debra Messing has returned to the New York stage in new play “Birthday Candles,” which taps into her gifts of comedy and sentimentality. The first play by Noah Haidle to hit Broadway, “Birthday Candles” centers on Messing’s character Ernestine and unspools over nearly a century, as scenes focus on her ritual of baking a cake on her birthday over the course of her lifetime, chronicling her joys and losses. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, which also boasts John Earl Jelks, Enrico Colantoni, and others, opened at the American Airlines Theatre on April 10 under the direction of Vivienne Benesch.

This new drama received a divided reception from critics, who thought the grand aspirations of the work felt a touch under-baked. In a positive notice, Chris Jones (Chicago Tribune) calls the show “wonderful,” “wise and sad.” Touting the sophistication of Haidle’s ideas, Jones observes, “No young person could have written this play; the pain and discoveries of the author are all over every beautifully written line.” He describes Messing as “exceptionally moving,” and singles out a few of the featured performers, including Crystal Finn and Susannah Flood, who are “extraordinarily strong, vulnerable and rich.” Although he does quibble with Benesch’s direction at times, he thinks the show overall approaches “Thornton Wilder territory.”

Less enthusiastic, Maya Phillips (New York Times) thinks the play is a “superficial cycle of wannabe profundities and emotional pantomimes,” continuing, “‘Birthday Candles’ aspires to convey eloquent whimsy – births, deaths, love, despair, whole constellations of human feelings and thoughts – but it’s Christine Jones’ wondrous set design that wordlessly manages the trick.” Like Chris Jones, Phillips likes the “heart achingly tragic” Flood and the “delightful” Finn. She finds Messing’s performance lacking, though, because she thinks the actress “delivers an awkward caricatures of a teen and then the exaggerated hand-wringing and dithering warble of an old woman.” Though she also finds that Benesch “exaggerates the methodical sentimentality of Haidle’s script, allowing broad, clichéd gestures to do shorthand work,” she admits that “there were plenty of empathetic sniffles and sighs in the audience.”

Helen Shaw (Vulture) offered a similar assessment to Phillips, noting that “Birthday Candles” is “occasionally moving.” She thinks the work “will make you think of other, stronger plays,” but notes how it does not “contain those other plays’ sense of a network of human connection.” Shaw gives kudos actor Colantoni, who “steps deftly and delicately through the writing’s minefield,” and Finn who “is a breath of weird air.” Some of her issues with the drama stem from Messing, because “it’s simply the wrong play for her gifts. She has some odd ideas about playing young […] and during the play’s long middle she’s inert, unable to strike sparks from her family,” but she’s “strongest when Ernestine gets into her nineties.” Ultimately, though, she also notes how “some people did find this stuff meaningful.”

Since audiences have been responding more warmly to this production than critics, “Birthday Candles” might gain some traction at the upcoming Tony Awards. Its weakest prospects seem to be in the top two categories of the night, Best Play and Best Director. “Candles” is nowhere near our top five for Best Play in our combined odds, trailing our frontrunners “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Hangmen,” “The Minutes,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” and “Skeleton Crew.” Benesch similarly ranks low in our assessment of the race for direction, which features 21 contenders as it combines the work on both plays and play revivals.

“Birthday Candles” could nevertheless surprise in the acting categories. If the mere dozens of Tony nominators find the play as moving as audiences, there are a few viable candidates amongst the show’s cast. In the lead role, Messing carries the show on her shoulders and could land a nomination in Best Actress. What could stymie her chances is less her performance itself than her competition, which includes reigning champion Mary-Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”), Ruth Negga (“Macbeth”), Deirdre O’Connell (“Dana H.”), LaChanze (“Trouble in Mind”) and Gabby Beans (“The Skin of Our Teeth”), plus strong contender Emily Davis (“Is This a Room”). Although they rank very low in our odds, Featured Actress standouts Crystal Finn and Susannah Flood and Featured Actor Enrico Colatoni could break through with just enough support; Flood, in particular, just appeared on Hulu’s new comedy series “Life & Beth,” and that increased exposure plus the range she displays across these projects could help her stand out on a nominator’s ballot.

In the design categories, look out for scenic designer Christine Jones, who received kudos even from critics who didn’t like the piece overall. Jones is a three-time Tony nominee, taking home two of those prizes for “American Idiot” in 2010 and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in 2018. While there are certainly productions this year with more elaborate or impressive sets – the technical marvels of both “The Lehman Trilogy” and “Hangmen” immediately come to mind – something like Jones’ thematically evocative work could easily land a nomination, too.



