Box office: ‘Black Adam’ launches with $67 million, Dwayne Johnson’s best solo outing

It looks like the box office has finally rebounded from a number of dismal months without a single movie opening north of $50 million. The box office savior? Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson and his persistence to bring the DC Comics anti-hero “Black Adam” to the big screen, reteaming with his “Jungle Cruise” director, Jaume Collet-Sera, and a supporting cast of heroes played by Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell.

Warner Bros. opened the anti-hero epic into 4,402 theaters with previews starting at 3pm on Thursday that brought in $7.6 million, leading to an opening Friday of $26.8 million. Even though many factors pointed towards the movie being front loaded like other superhero movies, “Black Adam” actually ended up grossing an estimated $67 million for the weekend, making it the best opening at the box office since Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” in early July. It also became Johnson’s biggest solo outing outside of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, while also besting the $60 million opening for 2018’s “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” spin-off, co-starring Jason Statham.

Although “Black Adam” received pretty bad reviews with 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Audience Score shows that 90% of non-critics enjoyed it, backed by the film’s “B+” CinemaScore, which isn’t great compared to the “A” for 2018’s “Shazam!” It should hold the number-one spot for another weekend, at least, and possibly for a third weekend before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” wipes it out.

Universal offered some counter-programming in the form of rom-com “Ticket to Paradise,” reuniting George Clooney and Julia Roberts as the squabbling divorced parents of Kaitlyn Dever, who travel to Bali in order to stop her from marrying a local. Opening in 3,543 theaters, the movie received mixed positive reviews with 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, but its Audience Score and “A-” CinemaScore shows that audiences enjoyed it more than critics.

After making $1.1 million in previews, the movie took in an estimated $6.4 million on Friday, which led to a weekend opening of $16.3 million, above all the very conservative predictions for the movie, which should continue to do well from positive word-of-mouth and little direct competition.

Paramount’s hit horror film, “Smile,” dropped to third place with $8.4 million, down 33%, as it brought its domestic total to $84.3 million, a bona fide success for Paramount and first-time feature director Parker Finn, which almost guarantees a sequel or possible franchise.

Things weren’t as bright for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends,” which took a massive and almost unprecedented 80% drop in its second weekend, falling to fourth place with 8 million, which could either be accounted for the movie being on Peacock, or just the fact that audiences didn’t like how Michael Myers’ saga ended. That was a larger drop than last year’s “Halloween Kills.” Even the Foo Fighters horror comedy, “Studio 666,” didn’t fall quite so far in its second weekend earlier this year.

Fifth place went to Sony’s family movie “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” with $4.2 million (down 43%), while Sony’s “The Woman King” followed that with $1.9 million (down 49%), both of them losing theaters on Friday. “Lyle” has grossed $28.7 million so far, while the Viola Davis historic epic has grossed $62.9 million. It will be interesting to see if the latter is enough to get “Woman King” into a highly competitive Oscar race.

If “Smile” wasn’t enough of a horror phenomenon this month, filmmaker Damien Leone’s horror sequel, “Terrifier 2,” continues to rack up money with a second bump this weekend, as word-of-mouth continues to drive business amid curiosity for this unrated gore-fest. This weekend, it added another $1.9 million, which ties it for fifth place with “Woman King” until actual numbers are released. With next weekend being the weekend right before Halloween, this should continue to be an option for those looking to see something far gorier than the studio horror movies in theaters.

Also of note is that NEON expanded Ruben Östlund‘s Cannes winner, “Triangle of Sadness,” into 280 theaters, which was enough for it to enter the top 10 with an estimated $600,000.

Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” reuniting him with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from his earlier film “In Bruges,” opened in four New York and L.A. theaters on Friday where it made $181,000, averaging $42,250 per site

The majority of Gold Derby players had “Black Adam” winning the weekend with between $50 and 75 million in this week’s box office prediction game, but the majority also had “Halloween Kills” dropping to second place and “Ticket to Paradise” opening in third place. Only 30 players had “Smile” landing ahead of “Halloween” in third place, while only 12 had “Halloween” in fourth place, so those are likely to be the ones that go six-for-six. 56 players had all their predictions right for the October 14 game, with user Zack coming out just ahead of MellowDrama for first place due to scoring the most points.

On Friday, Lionsgate releases the exorcism film “Prey for the Devil,” while both Chinonye Chukwu‘s “Till” and Todd Field‘s “TÁR” will expand nationwide, so check back on Wednesday for our weekend preview.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?