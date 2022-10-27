How Apple TV+ can complete a Golden Globes trifecta with ‘Black Bird’

Despite finding success in the comedy and drama TV categories, thanks to “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” respectively, Apple TV+ has yet to break into the limited series/TV movie races at the Golden Globes. Now, it might have finally booked its ticket with the miniseries “Black Bird,” which is expected to be admitted three times over, per our combined odds, for series, actor (Taron Egerton) and supporting actor (Paul Walter Hauser).

Based on James Keene and Hillel Levin‘s 2010 memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption,” the six-part series follows Keene (Egerton), a one-time high school football star and decorated policeman’s son-turned-drug dealer, as he is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison and presented with a unique choice: Either he enters a maximum security prison for the criminally insane, befriends suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser) and convinces him to confess to murdering up to 14 girls, or he serves his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Though he almost bails at the 11th hour, Keene recognizes that his only way out is to choose the former option.

In our limited series/TV movie odds, the show currently sits in third place, behind “The White Lotus: Sicily” — which is forced to move to drama at the Screen Actors Guild Awards but remains in limited at the Globes until further notice — and “The Dropout” (“Pam & Tommy” and “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” follow in fourth and fifth places, respectively). The crime drama is one of the most critically acclaimed limited series of the year, earning a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 78 reviews) and a Metacritic score of 80 (based on 29 reviews), whose biggest selling point at the Globes is that it could kick off its awards run there. Since it premiered on July 8, it won’t be eligible at the Emmys until next year, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which loves to boast about being the first group to recognize anything or -one — the chance to plant its flag in the accolades-bound series. It also doesn’t hurt that the show is backed by Apple TV+, a strategic campaigner that could make it its top priority in the limited/TV movie categories, and has the strength of its leading man to boot.

Egerton, who trails only Evan Peters (“Dahmer”) in second place in our limited series/TV movie actor odds, is probably the show’s safest bet for a nomination by virtue of him being a previous champ, for the film “Rocketman” (2019) in comedy/musical actor. As much as the HFPA prides itself on discovering new faces, it also loves to invite back erstwhile victors, and what helps Egerton is that “Black Bird” sees him do a 180 from the role that won him his first and to date only statuette, music legend Elton John. As James Keene, he is a cocky, hunky and charismatic playboy who slowly loses his swagger behind bars as his patience dwindles and Larry Hall increasingly makes his flesh creep. Though the character certainly isn’t without his demons, he has a strong rooting factor — one that could give Egerton the edge over much of his competition, which is filled with actors portraying real people that, uh, don’t necessarily elicit a lot of sympathy in viewers. Closing out the top five in our odds are Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) in that order.

SEE Who’s in front to win the Golden Globes’ new TV supporting categories?

While Hauser isn’t a former nominee like his co-star, he is no stranger to the HFPA. Throughout the last few years, he has starred in numerous Globe-nominated and -winning titles, including “Cruella” (2021), “Richard Jewell” (2019), “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) and “I, Tonya” (2017). On “Black Bird,” the actor, who follows F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) and Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer”) in third place in our limited series/TV movie supporting actor odds, now has the type of showy, transformative role that is primed to earn him his first solo recognition. He gives a chilling performance as Hall, playing the killer with a breathy, high-pitched voice, and imbuing him with an enigmatic quality that keeps you on the edge of your seat before eventually unleashing the true monster in him. If you have Egerton getting in without Hauser, you may want to reconsider your predictions, as “Black Bird” is very much a two-hander between the actors — one that wouldn’t work if both didn’t equally bring their A game. Plus, there is more room than ever for supporting turns from limited series (and TV movies) to be acknowledged at the Globes since they now have their own category there.

Should the HFPA go all in on the show, it’s also possible other supporting players — including the recently deceased Ray Liotta, and Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi — are swept up in the love. Liotta, in particular, makes a lasting impression as Keene’s concerned, dying father, and would be a deserving nominee for what is his final TV credit. He is presently in sixth place in our supporting actor odds, edged out of the top five just by No. 4 Seth Rogen (“Pam and Tommy”) and No. 5 Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus: Sicily”).

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Golden Globe odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?