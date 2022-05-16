‘Black Mirror’ coming back for Season 6

“Black Mirror” will return for a sixth season on Netflix, Variety reported on Monday.

The popular dystopian series, which finds the darkness that lurks behind technological advances, last aired new episodes in 2019. Variety reported that the new season will feature more standalone episodes, with each being considered as an “individual film.” (The last season of “Black Mirror” featured three episodes.)

Created by Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror” has won numerous Emmy Awards and its anthology format has allowed for multiple major stars to participate in the show’s skewed universe. But new episodes were far from assured despite the success: Back in 2020, Brooker said he didn’t expect to revisit “Black Mirror” during the coronavirus pandemic due to the mood of the moment. “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he told U.K.’s Radio Times in 2020. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Season 5 of “Black Mirror” featured three episodes: “Striking Vipers” with Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Smithereens” with Andrew Scott, and “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too” with Miley Cyrus.

