‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director tells Oscar voters about losing Chadwick Boseman: ‘To know him was to love him’ [WATCH]

“I think for all of us when you’re an artist and you work in a creative medium, you’re blessed to have an outlet for things that you’re feeling, questions that you might be processing, things that confuse you about the world, about yourself. It was a little bit of that,” said Ryan Coogler during an “Academy Conversations” Q&A for Oscar voters to discuss the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Watch the entire discussion with Coogler, producer Nate Moore, actor Angela Bassett, co-writer Joe Robert Cole, and costume designer Ruth E. Carter moderated by Jazz Tangcay above.

“Wakanda Forever” follows the original “Black Panther” film from 2018, but this sequel had to pivot after Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character, died of cancer in 2020. “We all had to recalibrate because we loved that dude,” Coogler explained. “He was one of those people — to know him was to love him. But to work with him was to be in love with him. We would talk about what to do, think about what he would want us to do, and eventually we landed on this story in this movie … Sometimes in life there’s one answer, and I was grateful that we landed on this one.”

Bassett plays Queen Ramonda in both films and saw her role expanded in this one upon T’Challa the Black Panther’s death. She added, “I had to sit in a throne that was inhabited by my son, and that was weird, that was wild … and you just had to approach it with grace and humility and with a mother’s fierceness.”

