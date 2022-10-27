‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has its world premiere, and early reports and enthusiastic

A lucky group of invitees took a trip back to Wakanda when the “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” had its premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The hotly anticipated film from Marvel Studios and Disney had an unusually bumpy road to the screen after the surprising death of the original’s star Chadwick Boseman, necessitating a full rewrite of the script, and a production suspension after Letitia Wright suffered an injury. But the first reactions suggest the film packs an emotional punch greater than one finds in typical comic book fare.

“Black Panther” grossed an enormous $1.3 billion (that’s billion with a “b”) at its release in 2018, and it lists 14th on the list of all-time box office champs. It was also the first superhero movie to get an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. It didn’t win, but it opened a door between Oscar-watch completists and comic book movies. (Boy, was my mother confused by this picture!) “Joker” continued the trend in 2019, securing Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor prize.

Will the sequel similarly catch lightning in a bottle? Only time will tell, as exultant remarks from influencers at a premiere must always be taken with a pinch of heart-shaped herb. Still, the response was mighty. 

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called the movie “beautifully cathartic and heartening.”

Critic Orlando Maldonado gushed that it “handles loss, grief, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU,” and referred to the “Black Panther” films as the franchise’s “crown jewel.”

Germain Lussier from io9 said “the story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding,” but warned “you feel the length.”

Critic Fico Cangiano called the movie “a beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy.”

And the Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore noted that the sequel was “bigger in scope and scale” than the first, but “also one of Marvel’s most intimate and heartfelt.”

Ryan Coogler’s film, in which Wright co-stars with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurria, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Tenoch Huerta, and Martin Freeman, and features a closing credits song by Rihanna, hits theaters on November 11. Here are some other reactions.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
+26 More

More News from GoldDerby

Loading