‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has its world premiere, and early reports and enthusiastic

A lucky group of invitees took a trip back to Wakanda when the “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” had its premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The hotly anticipated film from Marvel Studios and Disney had an unusually bumpy road to the screen after the surprising death of the original’s star Chadwick Boseman, necessitating a full rewrite of the script, and a production suspension after Letitia Wright suffered an injury. But the first reactions suggest the film packs an emotional punch greater than one finds in typical comic book fare.

“Black Panther” grossed an enormous $1.3 billion (that’s billion with a “b”) at its release in 2018, and it lists 14th on the list of all-time box office champs. It was also the first superhero movie to get an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. It didn’t win, but it opened a door between Oscar-watch completists and comic book movies. (Boy, was my mother confused by this picture!) “Joker” continued the trend in 2019, securing Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor prize.

Will the sequel similarly catch lightning in a bottle? Only time will tell, as exultant remarks from influencers at a premiere must always be taken with a pinch of heart-shaped herb. Still, the response was mighty.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called the movie “beautifully cathartic and heartening.”

#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1 — Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022

Critic Orlando Maldonado gushed that it “handles loss, grief, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU,” and referred to the “Black Panther” films as the franchise’s “crown jewel.”

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

Germain Lussier from io9 said “the story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding,” but warned “you feel the length.”

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

Critic Fico Cangiano called the movie “a beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy.”

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

And the Verge’s Charles Pulliam-Moore noted that the sequel was “bigger in scope and scale” than the first, but “also one of Marvel’s most intimate and heartfelt.”

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

Ryan Coogler’s film, in which Wright co-stars with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurria, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Tenoch Huerta, and Martin Freeman, and features a closing credits song by Rihanna, hits theaters on November 11. Here are some other reactions.

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is packed with twists, turns, a watery new world and two new superheroes — in a dense 2 hours, 41 minutes. On the red carpet Marvel chief Kevin Feige praised the world-building from the original team: "It's all Ryan Coogler. It's a celebration." — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 27, 2022

Some speak in how we need to 'protect & promote Black women', then Ryan Coogler makes a whole ass movie that demands it. Wakanda Forever? Couda just have easily call it Black Panther: Still I rise! — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) October 27, 2022

Takes real artistry to make something as huge & expansive as Wakanda Forever feel intimate and heartfelt. All hail the mighty Coogler. Loved it. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 27, 2022

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions