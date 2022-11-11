‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Stellar reviews boost Oscar hopes

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened Friday to some of the best reviews for an entry in the Marvel Cinema Universe since the original film in 2018. As the consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where it scores 85, says it so succinctly: “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, it marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.”

“Black Panther” was a landmark for the MCU franchise, grossing a whopping $1.35 billion and becoming the first superhero movie to contend for Best Picture at the Oscars. It elevated the profile of leading man Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 42. His untimely departure frames the sequel, which tells the story of the leaders of Wakanda struggling to keep their nation safe following the death of King T’Challa.

The combination of critical acclaim and boffo box office are sure to boost the Oscar hopes of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The Best Picture category is guaranteed to have 10 nominees this year. Our current odds have it just making the cut.

In addition, we are predicting that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will contend in the three categories that the first film won: Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design. The original earned nominations in both Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing but those categories have since been combined into one.

We expect to see “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on the December 21 shortlist of 15 films that move on in the competition for Best Sound. Likewise for ” “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna’s heartfelt musical tribute to Boseman which sounds like a strong contender for Best Original Song.

