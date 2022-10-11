Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2023: It took a lot of ‘work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!)’

On Tuesday, October 11, NBC announced that Blake Shelton will be leaving “The Voice” in 2023 at the conclusion of Season 23. He’s the longest-serving coach in the history of the reality TV show, having joined in Season 1. Shelton won eight times through the years and coached 15 artists whose songs hit #1 on the iTunes chart. Will you miss the country coach, aka the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) on “The Voice”? Sound off down in the comments section.

Here is Shelton’s full statement on leaving “The Voice”:

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Over the past 11 years, Team Blake won eight championships thanks to artists Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), Todd Tilghman (Season 18) and Cam Anthony (Season 20). That’s more than any other “The Voice” coach ever.

When Shelton first stepped foot on “The Voice” stage in 2011, he was accompanied by superstars Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. Green coached for four total seasons, while Aguilera served for six total seasons and Levine stuck around for the first 16 seasons. Shelton has stayed in his same seat for his entire tenure, and he’s always had a rivalry with the coach at the opposite end of the stage: first it was Levine, then Kelly Clarkson, and currently John Legend.

Speaking of Clarkson, she will return for Season 23 to see Shelton through his last competition. They’ll be joined by new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan for the cycle that will air in Spring 2023. Carson Daly will also return as host for the 23rd consecutive time.

Currently, Season 22 is airing Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Shelton’s artists this year include a pair of four-chair turns, Bodie and Kevin Hawkins, plus Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes, Kate Kalvach, Brayden Lape, Ansley Burns, Austin Montgomery, Madison Hughes, Tanner Fussell, Eva Ullmann, Benny Weag, Hillary Torchiana and Jaeden Luke. Tour our gallery below (or click here for direct access) for a closer look at Team Blake Shelton.