Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s ‘Blonde’: Watch the trailer

Watched by all, seen by none.

On Thursday, Netflix officially released the first trailer for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde,” written and directed by Andrew Dominik. It serves as an adaptation of the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and tells a fictionalized story of the life of Monroe with Ana de Armas set as the star.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“After a traumatic childhood, Norma Jeane Mortensen became an actress in the Hollywood of the 1950s and early 1960s. She became world famous under the pseudonym Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas). But her on-screen appearances are in stark contrast to the love issues, exploitation, abuse of power, and drug addiction she faced in her private life.”

The film made headlines when it was announced it would be rated NC-17 for graphic sexual content, making it the first of its kind to be released on a streaming service.

De Armas stars alongside Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson. It was produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson under the Plan B Entertainment production banner.

“Blonde” is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 28, 2022. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions