Sunday night shocker: Disney brings Bob Iger back in as CEO

In a surprising industry move, The Walt Disney Company’s board of directors announced late Sunday that its CEO Bob Chapek was out and the formerly retired CEO Bob Iger was back in. Susan Arnold, chair of Disney’s board, released a statement that read: “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

The Hollywood Reporter said that many top executives were unaware of the Iger Restoration (great Robert Ludlum novel, by the way), and had to slink away from their seats at the American Music Awards, which is broadcast on ABC, or at Elton John’s much-ballyhooed Dodger Stadium farewell show, a Disney+ exclusive. In an email to staff, Iger wrote, “I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”

Iger stepped down as CEO in February 2020, just when newspapers were reporting on the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He maintained an executive chairman position until the end of 2021, after which point the 71-year-old claimed to be enjoying his retirement. He had been in top leadership roles at ABC since the early 1990s and was named president and COO of the company under Michael Eisner in 2000, becoming CEO in 2005.

Chapek’s time at the head of the table was rocky, though he certainly can’t be considered fully culpable for the depreciation in stock value. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down theme parks and kept movies out of cinemas, though Disney+ is one of the streaming world’s bigger success stories. Being the largest entertainment company did put a target on its back, and led to a dirty laundry lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson concerning lost earnings via streaming, and becoming a political lightning rod with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he initiated his “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Chapek’s severance package is said to be $23 million (wow, he can afford an afternoon at the Magic Kingdom with that kind of dough), plus he’ll receive a bonus in the millions should the company’s stock price return to its 2021 levels.

The New York Post on Saturday reported that news of Iger’s return marked a sharp upturn in the stock price.

