‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk poised to return to Best Drama Actor Emmy race after surprise snub

Want to read one of the most depressing Emmy stats in history? Despite voters’ overwhelming support of “Breaking Bad” throughout its five-season run on AMC, the tense crime drama’s equally good and equally acclaimed spin-off prequel, “Better Call Saul,” remains winless through its first five seasons and 39 nominations (no, its wins for its “Employee Training” web series do not count toward the main show). Wild, we know. The good news is, the show — which follows Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill and chronicles his moral descent into the criminal lawyer known as Saul Goodman — has two more Emmy cycles to rectify this glaring oversight.

The sixth and sadly final season of the series kicked off April 18 with back-to-back episodes, but the 13-episode swan song will be divided into two parts, just like its parent series’ final season. The first seven episodes will air during this Emmys cycle, while the final six will air during next year’s eligibility window (Part 2 bows July 11). It’s a clever move by AMC, and one that more and more networks and streaming services are adopting every year. But will the decision work in the show’s favor and actually translate into Emmy gold? Based on the show’s track record, it will be an uphill battle. However, it’s not impossible — Emmy voters have made up for previously ignoring performers and shows by awarding them during their final season of eligibility (see: Jon Hamm for “Mad Men”). But the drama field is strong this year, so the “Better Call Saul” team will have its work cut out for them across the board.

Historically, Odenkirk has been the most successful member of the show’s cast when it comes to nabbing nominations. He comes into the final season having already received four bids for Best Drama Actor for his performance as Jimmy, who started out as a relatively goodhearted but slippery con man before a series of events leads him to become the smarmy lawyer we meet in Season 2 of “Breaking Bad.” But Odenkirk is also battling for a spot in a top-heavy field. Making the climb a bit steeper is the fact he wasn’t nominated for his work in Season 5 in 2020. Now, it’s not unheard of for performers to return after falling off the ballot — ”The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Elisabeth Moss returned to the Best Drama Actress race last year after a surprise snub for her work in the third season — but it requires voters to actually pay attention and not just rubber-stamp.

The good news is, Odenkirk looks to be in fine shape to return for his work in the first half of Season 6. He is currently sitting in fifth place at 15/2 in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Drama Actor. He’s trailing Brian Cox of “Succession,” who leads the pack after an excellent turn in the third season of the HBO drama, as well as Cox’s castmate (and 2020 Emmy winner) Jeremy Strong, who’s sitting comfortably in second. Meanwhile, “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae is in third place after picking up wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and Jason Bateman of “Ozark” is in fourth for his work in the Netflix series’ own final season, which is not airing its two halves in two Emmy cycles. Rounding out the top 10, in order, are Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Adam Scott (“Severance”), John C. Reilly (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”) and Ewan McGregor (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”).

What Odenkirk has going for him is his ability to seemingly do it all. Known primarily for his comedy chops prior to anchoring “Better Call Saul,” he’s able to inhabit and bring out the many sides of Jimmy McGill without breaking a sweat (unless the scene calls for it, of course). He displays remorse as Jimmy, the excellent pitchman, but turns on a dime to manipulate someone as Saul. Meanwhile, he’s a supportive partner to Kim (Rhea Seehorn, who gives yet another fantastic performance that Emmy voters would be wise not to ignore, while being more unsure around Lalo (Tony Dalton) and the other criminal elements that make up the other half of the show. And although we’ve yet to see Odenkirk as Gene this season (the identity Jimmy takes on after the events of “Breaking Bad”), we know enough by now to know he nails the man’s anxiety and fear in a way that’s downright palpable.

Odenkirk is one of the most versatile men eligible this year, so a return to the Emmy stage seems not just possible after missing out for Season 5, but likely as well. And while it’ll take some effort to overpower the men from “Succession,” who had standout moments of brilliance this year, there’s a lot to be said about the range that Odenkirk displays week in and week out on a show as well balanced and well made as “Better Call Saul.”

