Hey, SAG Award voters: This is your last chance to honor Bob Odenkirk for ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk has one last shot at being singled out at the SAG Awards for his portrayal of Saul Goodman on AMC’s hit drama “Better Call Saul.” The sleazy but charming Saul, was introduced to viewers mid-way through the second season of awards darling “Breaking Bad.” The character provided much-neeeded comic relief in a dark world and fast became a fan favorite. Odenkirk shared in the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble for the final season in 2013.

A Saul spin-off was announced before the conclusion of “Breaking Bad.” At the time, creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould readily admitted they did not know what to expect. The new show was set before the events of the original series and showed how an endearing and struggling lawyer, Jimmy McGill became Saul Goodman. The series surprised us by finding real heart and depth in a character known for shallow jokes. It earnt critical raves comparable with that of its parent show.

The final season saw Odenkirk give his best performance. This extended sixth season saw the timelines of both series collide. Through tragedy and heartbreak, Jimmy fully became Saul Goodman. Then, in multiple greyscale episodes, we see Jimmy’s life beyond “Bad.”

Here he struggles with his identity as Gene, a Cinnabon manager, on the lam. In essence, Odenkirk plays three characters with complexity and nuance. The final episode is a tour-de-force where we see him vacillate between all three. His money scene is a lengthy confession in the courthouse where he starts being called Saul and concludes by asking to be called Jimmy McGill.

The strength of his performance is why Odenkirk is favored to finally win Best TV Drama Actor after four failed bids. He has a commanding lead in our exclusive oddss. Adam Scott with a breakout role in “Severance” is second. “Ozark” star Jason Bateman, who beat Odenkirk two years ago, is in third. Jonathan Pryce is fourth for the upcoming season of “The Crown.” (Last year’s winner Lee Jung-jae, who bested Odenkirk for the Emmy last month, will not have a new season of “Squid Game” in contention.)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?