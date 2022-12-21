Hey, Bob Odenkirk: Is your SAG Awards victory speech ready yet for ‘Better Call Saul’s’ final season?

When the “Breaking Bad” cast won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble for the year of 2013, among the winners was Bob Odenkirk who played smooth-talking “criminal” lawyer Saul Goodman. Nine years later, Odenkirk looks well placed to win a trophy for the same role on AMC’s “Better Call Saul” for its final season. However, this time it could be his first solo honor.

Odenkirk is currently the frontrunner to take home the SAG Award for Best Drama Actor. According to Gold Derby’s predictions, he enjoys leading 69/20 odds with his closest competitor being Adam Scott (“Severance”). Odenkirk also has a shot at taking out another ensemble prize. “Better Call Saul” is currently placed third at Gold Derby with 11/2 odds, behind “The Crown” and “Severance.” It’s also worth noting that Odenkirk just picked up a Golden Globe nomination for the role.

The sleazy but charming Saul was introduced to viewers mid-way through the second season of awards juggernaut “Breaking Bad.” The character provided comic relief in a dark world and fast became a fan favorite. “Better Call Saul” was largely set before the events of “Bad.” It showed how an endearing and struggling lawyer, Jimmy McGill, became Saul Goodman. The series surprised viewers by finding heart in a character known for quick quips.

While “Saul” earned critical raves comparable with the series that preceded it, it’s struggled to win award hardware. It has won none of its 46 Emmy nominations. It’s also failed to win a SAG Award or Golden Globe. Even our own Gold Derby Awards have criminally deprived the series of a victory.

However, that could all change this year as the last episodes of “Better Call Saul” saw arguably Odenkirk’s best performance to date. With the timelines of “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad” colliding, Jimmy fully became Saul Goodman. Then in multiple greyscale episodes, Jimmy’s life beyond “Bad” was explored as he struggled with the identity as Gene on the lamb. In essence, Odenkirk played three characters with depth.

Odenkirk’s ensemble SAG win was for the final season of “Breaking Bad.” So, if he earns a matching bookend this year, it’s fitting that it will be for the final season of “Better Call Saul.”

The SAG Awards are bestowed by the Screen Actors Guild. They are voted on by actors and are considered the top industry prize that honors film and television acting. For performances from the 2022 calendar year, SAG nominations will be announced on January 11 and the ceremony will take place on February 26.

