Timothée Chalamet personally delivers ‘Bones and All’ tease to Twitter

Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old star of “Dune” and “Call Me By Your Name,” does not use his @RealChalamet Twitter account too frequently. But his 1.9 million followers got a treat on Wednesday when, out of nowhere, he fired off a number of odd musings.

First was a tweet that simply read “Soft bones,” followed by another that read “Crunchy bones,” then “Boney bones,” and, finally “Boner bones.”



While some may have worried the charming Academy Award nominee may have been suffering a stroke, others knew this surely had something to do with his forthcoming project, “Bones and All.” Indeed, soon thereafter he tweeted a brief teaser trailer to the new movie – distributor United Artists prefers the video to be called a Venice Announcement Piece – which is due to debut at the Venice Film Festival at the end of the month.

“Bones and All” reteams Chalamet with Luca Guadagnino, the Italian director of “Call Me By Your Name.” The film is based on Camille DeAngelis’s novel (called “Bones & All” with an ampersand), and it concerns a pair of dreamy lovers living on the road who just also happen to be cannibals. The story is set in the 1980s.

The book’s protagonist is played by Taylor Russell, and Mark Rylance is third-billed in the short teaser. (As Russell’s character is in search of her father, a good guess is that’s who Rylance is playing?) Others in the cast include Michael Stuhlbarg (another from the “CMBYN” team), André Holland, Jessica Harper (who was in Guadagnino’s “Suspiria”), Chloë Sevigny, and Francesca Scorsese. The script is by David Kajganich, who worked on “Suspiria” and Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash,” and also created “The Terror” for AMC.

The teaser shows images of the American west, our two gorgeous leads besotted with the haze of young love, and the sounds of people screaming in fright to the accompaniment of original music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The short clip has yet to be released on any other official channel. But when you’ve got Timmy stans already flipping out and retweeting, why bother?

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL 🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/Q1ErygQvGF — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) August 10, 2022

