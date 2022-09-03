Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ wows at Venice Film Festival: ‘Timothée Chalamet gives his best performance’

On September 2, 2022, “Bones and All” was screened at the 79th Venice International Film Festival to both acclaim and a 10-minute standing ovation. The film centers on cannibalistic lovers portrayed by Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell on a road trip in the 1980s. The cast also includes Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny. With a score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film firmly establishes itself as an awards contender this season. But what exactly did the critics say?

Jack King of The Playlist begins with the attention grabbing “To love is to want to consume someone whole, to pick their skin and sinews out of the gaps between your teeth, to swallow their pancreas and wash it all down with gulps of throat-fizzing stomach acid.” That sentence alone should catch the attention of most readers. He goes on to praise the cast but especially Chalamet for his “best performance since ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ at once imbuing in Lee the hardiness of a burned pariah and the vulnerability of a twenty-something consumed by guilt.” King adds, “But then, for all of the blood, guts, and gore, for all of the stomach-cramming gluttony, here’s a story brimming with extraordinary romanticism.”

Lee Marshall of Screen International commends director Luca Guadagnino for being a risk taker. He successfully “pulls off the tricky task of smearing a tender story of a young girl’s search for love and guidance in blood, skin, cartilage and viscera so fresh we can practically taste them.” Marshall continues, “The one joke in a film that takes the comma out of ‘Let’s eat, people!’ is its planned US release date: 23 November, one day before Thanksgiving.” The cast is praised but Russell is the standout for this critic. In the end, “loving and eating, wanting and devouring are made to converge in ways that are both gruesome and fascinating, thought-provoking and oddly touching.”

Leila Latif of indieWire begins by quoting Anton Chekhov, which is always a great sign. After briefly explaining the setup of the film, Latif goes on to state that “Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s track for the film, ‘(You Made it Feel Like) Home,’ punches through, in awful harmony with the haunting tragedy of the film itself.” She adds, “There’s nothing unconventional in showing two lonely souls falling in love by having them gaze into each others’ eyes against a sprawling landscape (arguably, Campion did this better in last year’s ‘The Power of the Dog’) but Guadagino still gifts us with sweeping romance that is impossible to resist.” Dubbing the film as Russell’s breakout film, the movie “is fundamentally a beautifully realized and devastating, tragic romance which at multiple moments would have Chekhov himself weeping as the trigger is pulled.”

Owen Gleiberman of Variety was not as impressed as his peers and is a bit baffled by the concept of the plot from the get go. “They’re meant to be sexy and sympathetic and relatable. How does watching them eat other people fit into that? Beats me.” He continues, “Yet however it winds up being marketed, what audiences are going to discover is that ‘Bones and All,’ for all its Guignol showiness, is one of the sketchiest, emptiest, most meandering road movies in memory.” In the end, he warns that one might be more bored than anything else. The performances are not viewed favorably either with Chalamet being deemed “the too-grunge-for-school neo-James Dean flesh-muncher as fashionista.” In the end, Gleiberman does not recommend the film.

“Bones and All” is set for release on November 23, 2022 in the United States by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (through United Artists Releasing) and elsewhere by Warner Bros. Pictures, with the exception of Italy, where it will be distributed by Vision Distribution.

